Two minors perform stunts on railway tracks in Odisha; taken to task

BERHAMPUR: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Balangir on Saturday detained two minors for performing stunts on railway tracks and filming videos in Boudh district.

The incident took place at Dalupali village near Purnapani railway station in Manmunda area within Baunsuni police limits recently. In the now viral video, one of the boys can be seen lying flat on the railway track while a train passes over him, as the other records the stunt on a mobile phone.

The video, which was later uploaded to social media, drew widespread criticism, especially since train services began in Boudh only last month.

After the video was widely shared on social media, a team from the RPF rushed to Purnapani railway station and coordinated with Baunsuni police for a joint investigation. The minors, aged 12 and 15 years, were identified and detained.

Accompanied by their parents and locals, the boys were taken to the RPF post at Balangir. A case was registered and their parents were asked to sign an undertaking assuring that such acts would not be repeated. They were then released with a promise to appear before the police whenever required.

The East Coast Railway urged people, especially parents and teachers, to counsel children on the deadly risks of such actions. “Trespassing on tracks for entertainment puts lives at extreme risk and disrupts railway operations. Railway appeals to all citizens, especially parents and teachers, to counsel children against such reckless acts. Social media fame is not worth risking life and personal safety,” the Railways said.