Farmer killed in house collapse as rains heap misery on Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 54-year-old farmer was killed after his mud house reportedly caved in on Sunday night as torrential rains wreaked havoc across Sundargarh district.
The deceased farmer was identified as Debendra Bhainsha of Sarsara village within Tikayatpali police limits.
Bonai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) RC Biswal said Bhainsha was sleeping alone in the mud house on his farmland on Sunday night. Due to heavy rains, the house collapsed, trapping the farmer under the debris.
The incident came to light on Monday morning after villagers found Bhainsha lying dead under the debris. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, Biswal added.
Meanwhile, the incessant rains led to widespread waterlogging in Sundargarh town. Former councillor of Sundargarh municipality Himanshu Sekhar Sarangi said from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon, most parts of the town faced emergency situation with Masjidpada and Rangadhipa areas bearing the maximum brunt of inundation.
Basant Bagicha, Niranjannagar, Rani Bagicha, Adarsha Nagar, Khamaripada and Luhuradhipa also faced waterlogging.
Rainwater entered the office of the chief district medical and public health officer while communication on Rangadhipa-Sunaripada road was disrupted due to accumulation of storm water. On Monday, a few low-lying pockets continued to face waterlogging, said Sarangi.
Masjidpada residents said rainwater entered at least 30 houses, damaging household articles. Due to heavy rain, the Khamaripada Pond road was also partially damaged.
Sources said apart from the perennial problem of faulty drainage system, flooding in Ib river prevented speedy evacuation of storm water from the town.
On Sunday, Sundargarh collector Manoj S Mahajan took stock of the situation and held a meeting with officials of various departments for restoration works. He said most pockets of the district received record rainfall on a single day. Relief measures were launched after reports of damage to mud houses and waterlogging in Hemgir, Gurundia and other blocks poured in.
District emergency officer Ashwini Panda said around 128 villages in 10 blocks were affected by the heavy rainfall. At least 15 roads across the district were also partially damaged. The administration provided 348 packets of cooked food in Sundargarh town while polythene sheets were supplied to needy families. At least 32 affected families of Hemgir were briefly shifted to a temporary shelter.
Administrative sources said 386 houses were damaged in the district due to rains in the last four days.