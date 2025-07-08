Farmer killed in house collapse as rains heap misery on Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 54-year-old farmer was killed after his mud house reportedly caved in on Sunday night as torrential rains wreaked havoc across Sundargarh district.

The deceased farmer was identified as Debendra Bhainsha of Sarsara village within Tikayatpali police limits.

Bonai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) RC Biswal said Bhainsha was sleeping alone in the mud house on his farmland on Sunday night. Due to heavy rains, the house collapsed, trapping the farmer under the debris.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after villagers found Bhainsha lying dead under the debris. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, Biswal added.

Meanwhile, the incessant rains led to widespread waterlogging in Sundargarh town. Former councillor of Sundargarh municipality Himanshu Sekhar Sarangi said from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon, most parts of the town faced emergency situation with Masjidpada and Rangadhipa areas bearing the maximum brunt of inundation.

Basant Bagicha, Niranjannagar, Rani Bagicha, Adarsha Nagar, Khamaripada and Luhuradhipa also faced waterlogging.