Jalaka river in spate, flood fear in Basta

BALASORE: Flood fear has gripped residents of low-lying areas in Basta block of Balasore district after the water level in Jalaka river hovered around the danger mark at Mathani on Monday morning.

Jalaka is currently flowing at 6.28 metre against the danger mark of 6.5 metre. Sources said incessant rains in several parts of Mayurbhanj district and a few areas in Balasore caused the water level to rise in Jalaka river.

If rains continue for next 24 hours, Jalaka is likely to breach its banks and flood low-lying areas of Baharda, Kudia, Mathani, Dudhahansa and Sadanandapur panchayats.

Deputy collector Saikrushna Jena said the district administration has asked the local BDO, tehsildar and other officials to remain alert. The situation is being closely monitored.