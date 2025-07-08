Kuchinda begins recovery as floodwaters recede, efforts underway to restore normalcy

SAMBALPUR: The situation in flood-hit Kuchinda started to gradually improve on Monday with water receding from several low-lying areas of the sub-division.
Kuchinda was one of the worst-hit areas of Sambalpur, recording over 200 mm rainfall on Sunday. The downpour left many villages inundated and keys roads damaged.
Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said officials have been directed to assess the damage to houses and crops. Road and electricity restoration work is also underway. People evacuated to relief camps are safe. The situation is being closely monitored.
Block development officer of Kuchinda Jayanta Sahu said while water has receded from most of the areas, some gram panchayats were waterlogged on Monday morning. Fire personnel have been deployed to pump out the remaining water. Electricity has been restored in most parts of Kuchinda. By Sunday night, 420 people had been rescued and accommodated in two relief camps.
However, road communication continued to remain disrupted in Kuchinda. Assessment of the damage to roads and culverts is ongoing, and repair work is expected to begin soon. The tehsildar and revenue inspectors are on the field to assess the damages, Sahu added.
Similarly, several localities in Sambalpur city, which recorded 165 mm rainfall on Sunday, faced waterlogging following the incessant showers. As 20 gates of Hirakud dam have been opened to release excess water, there is a possibility of backwater flooding.
However, Bondar said, “The situation in Sambalpur city is under control. The SMC commissioner is monitoring the situation. There is no risk of flooding until the dam authorities open 24 gates. We are fully prepared to meet any exigency and if necessary, will activate the pumping stations at Balibandha and Binakhandi to manage excess water.”
Currently, Hirakud dam authorities are releasing water through 13 gates on the left spillway and seven on the right spillway. At 6 pm on Monday, the water level of the dam stood at 609.02 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. Similarly, the inflow of water into Hirakud dam reservoir was 2,29,056 cusec while the outflow was 3,34,532 cusec.