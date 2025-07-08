Kuchinda begins recovery as floodwaters recede, efforts underway to restore normalcy

SAMBALPUR: The situation in flood-hit Kuchinda started to gradually improve on Monday with water receding from several low-lying areas of the sub-division.

Kuchinda was one of the worst-hit areas of Sambalpur, recording over 200 mm rainfall on Sunday. The downpour left many villages inundated and keys roads damaged.

Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said officials have been directed to assess the damage to houses and crops. Road and electricity restoration work is also underway. People evacuated to relief camps are safe. The situation is being closely monitored.

Block development officer of Kuchinda Jayanta Sahu said while water has receded from most of the areas, some gram panchayats were waterlogged on Monday morning. Fire personnel have been deployed to pump out the remaining water. Electricity has been restored in most parts of Kuchinda. By Sunday night, 420 people had been rescued and accommodated in two relief camps.