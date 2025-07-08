Odisha to create 10 lakh green livelihoods: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government aims to create 10 lakh green livelihoods through community-led forest initiatives and develop the state as a model for eco-tourism destination, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.
Addressing a state-level function celebrating the 76th Van Mahotsav Week here, Majhi said development of a ‘Green Odisha’ is a key objective under the Vision Document 2036.
“To achieve this goal, the state aims to create one million green livelihoods through community-led forest initiatives and develop Odisha as a model for eco-tourism. Under the ‘Green Odisha’ initiative, over 100 processing centres will be established for sal, kendu leaves, bamboo and medicinal plants with a target to generate income worth `5,000 crore for the tribal communities,” he said.
The chief minister recalled that the state had last year planted 6.69 crore saplings and secured the fourth position nationwide under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“It aims to plant 7.5 crore saplings under the programme this year. In a move to combat lightning strikes, the government had planted around 19 lakh palm trees last year and plans to plant 18 lakh more such trees this year too,” Majhi said.
He further highlighted that after Similipal was granted national park status, the state government launched a new initiative under the Similipal project with an investment of `50 crore to conserve wildlife and vegetation.
“The government has implemented an AI-based forest fire detection system in forests like Similipal to prevent wildfires. This apart, the compensation for human-wildlife conflict has been increased, with the ex gratia payment for death due to wildlife attack raised from `6 lakh to `10 lakh. Other compensation amounts have also been increased,” the chief minister added.
He also announced the restructuring of various awards given for notable contributions to forest development, wildlife conservation and environmental protection in the state to further encourage field employees and the general public to actively participate in such initiatives.
The chief minister’s state-level award for forest protection and conservation was jointly conferred on the Tulangpadar Vana Surakshya Samiti of Kalahandi North forest division and the Pahadpur forest protection committee of Karanjia forest division. Both the committees received a joint cash prize of `4 lakh and a certificate.
Minister for Forest and Environment Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, local MLA Babu Singh, mayor Sulochana Das, additional chief secretary, Forest and Environment Satyabrata Sahu, and senior officers of the department were also present.