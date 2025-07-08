Odisha to create 10 lakh green livelihoods: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government aims to create 10 lakh green livelihoods through community-led forest initiatives and develop the state as a model for eco-tourism destination, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Addressing a state-level function celebrating the 76th Van Mahotsav Week here, Majhi said development of a ‘Green Odisha’ is a key objective under the Vision Document 2036.

“To achieve this goal, the state aims to create one million green livelihoods through community-led forest initiatives and develop Odisha as a model for eco-tourism. Under the ‘Green Odisha’ initiative, over 100 processing centres will be established for sal, kendu leaves, bamboo and medicinal plants with a target to generate income worth `5,000 crore for the tribal communities,” he said.

The chief minister recalled that the state had last year planted 6.69 crore saplings and secured the fourth position nationwide under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It aims to plant 7.5 crore saplings under the programme this year. In a move to combat lightning strikes, the government had planted around 19 lakh palm trees last year and plans to plant 18 lakh more such trees this year too,” Majhi said.