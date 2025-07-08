Over 400 suspected Bangladeshi, Rohingya immigrants moved to holding centres in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA/BHUBANESWAR: Jharsuguda police which launched a massive crackdown on illegal settlers staying in the district have identified 444 suspected Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants since Monday night and shifted them to the holding centres for verification.

“The document verification of the 444 people shifted to the holding centres is continuing. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” said IG, Northern Range, Himansu Kumar Lal.

Sources said out of the 444 people, many are men employed in different industries, mines and also engaged as masons and house painters. Jharsuguda SP Smit Parmar said, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, a Special Task Force (STF) was constituted for this purpose.

“As per the STF's instruction, a drive was launched within different police limits in the district during which 444 individuals were shifted to two holding centres for verification."

To facilitate the verification process, holding centres have been set up at Black Diamond College of Engineering and Technology in Jharsuguda sub-division and another at Surabhi Kalyan Mandap in Brajrajnagar sub-division. The documents of these individuals are being thoroughly examined to ascertain their nationality, he added.