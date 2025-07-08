Pounding rain impacts 200 villages sans flood threat, more in offing

BHUBANESWAR : Over 200 villages across four districts were affected by the heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the state government said on Monday while issuing alerts for more showers in multiple districts under the influence of a low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal.

The government also asked the collectors of affected districts - Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar - to submit damage assessment reports for early disbursement of compensation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who ruled out flood threat in view of the rising water-levels of the rivers, however, said the district administrations have been asked to remain prepared to deal with the exigencies arising out of the situation.

As per the situation report, over 128 villages across 10 blocks in Sundargarh, 47 villages under five blocks in Jharsuguda, 16 villages in four blocks of Keonjhar and 14 villages of Kuchinda block in Sambalpur were affected by heavy downpour.

Three urban local bodies in Jharsuguda and one each in Sundargarh and Sambalpur were also affected. The district administration in Jharsuguda evacuated 722 people to safety and provided them cooked food after rain inundated 47 villages across Jharsuguda, Laikera, Kirmia, Lakhanpur and Kolabira blocks and Jharsuguda, Brajarajnagar and Belpahar ULBs and damaged over 265 houses.

The rain also damaged 4 km stretch of roads in Jharsuguda block and affected communication in 10 km of Lakhanpur block. Cracks of up to 500 metre also surfaced in seven road stretches in Kolabira and Laikera blocks.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) office said 412 people were also evacuated from lowlying areas in Sundargarh after rain affected villages in Hemgir, Tangrapali, Lephripara, Sadar, Subdega, Bargaon and four other blocks in the district.