Ravenshaw tops Plus II cut-off list with highest marks in science stream

BHUBANESWAR: Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack is the first choice for students seeking admission to Plus II courses in CHSE-affiliated schools in 2025-26 academic session.

As per the cut-off list released by the directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) for the first round admission on Monday, Ravenshaw has posted the highest cut-off mark of 91.83 per cent (pc) in science stream, marginally up from previous year’s 91.50 pc. The cut-off for arts and commerce streams is 81.33 pc and 80.20 pc respectively against 75.17 pc and 77 pc last year.

BJB Higher Secondary School with 89.40 pc stands at the second place in the cut-off list for the science stream this year, while the Government Higher Secondary School at Rourkela has secured the second place for both arts and commerce steams with a cut-off percentage of 77.33 and 78.67 respectively.

BJB is also among top three schools in terms of cut-off marks for arts and commerce. The school has a cut-off mark of 76.86 pc for arts and 73.50 pc for commerce.