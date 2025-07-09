448 detained as Odisha government starts action against Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

JHARSUGUDA/BHUBANESWAR: As part of the massive statewide crackdown against illegal immigrants, Odisha Police has identified 448 suspected Bangladeshis and Rohingyas since Monday night and shifted them to the holding centres for verification.

Jharsuguda police rounded up as many as 444 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas, while in Jagatsinghpur, four persons were detained. They had allegedly arrived in Paradip a fortnight back.

Police sources said, of the 444 detained in Jharsuguda, many had been living for a long time and were even employed in different industries, mines and also engaged as masons and house painters in the district. Briefing mediapersons on Monday, Northern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal said, “The document verification of the 444 people shifted to the holding centres is continuing. Further action will be initiated accordingly.”

Jharsuguda SP Smit Parmar said, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directions, a Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted for identifying foreign nationals living illegally in the state. “A drive was launched by the STF within different police limits in the district during which 444 people were identified and shifted to two holding centres for verification,” he said.