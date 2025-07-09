Bangladeshi immigrant family detained in Paradip

PARADIP: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals - all members of one family - who reportedly entered the country illegally in search of jobs were detained by Paradip police on Tuesday.

They were identified as Kirati Sardar (40), his wife Simili Sardar (38), daughter Jaya Sardar (19), and son Jay Sardar (17), all from Banisanta under Dakap Police Station in Bangladesh’s Khulna district.

Sources familiar with the matter said, the family had taken the sea soute in May and reached Babughat in West Bengal. After staying for a month in Piali area without finding work, they reportedly moved to Paradip about two weeks ago.

Initially, they stayed at the house of Sujana Gayana in Jardaripada village under Paradip Lock police limits. Due to lack of space, they later shifted to another house owned by Rama Sahoo in the same village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by IIC Rasmiranjan Das raided Sahoo’s residence on Monday and took the four into custody. A joint team comprising Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai, Kujang tehsildar Abhisekha Panda, and other officials questioned them and verified their documents.

Panda said the four suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been living in Paradip for the last 13 days. During identification, it was confirmed that they have no Aadhaar card nor any other Indian documents.

“We have sent a detailed report to the district task force. Steps will be taken to hand them over to the Border Security Force for deportation after obtaining permission from the district committee,” he said.

Kamla Gayana, a local, stated that the family had been staying in her house for a week before moving to a nearby rented accommodation. “They were brought here by a relative. They said they were living under miserable conditions in Bangladesh and preferred death over deportation,” she said.

The incident has raised questions about effectiveness of agencies in charge of coastal security. The government has emphasised strengthening coastal security, deploying the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, and Fisheries department.

In 2011, two Bangladeshi crew members, who possessed dual passports of Bangladesh and India, were arrested by police. In another incident, sixteen Bangladeshi intruders were apprehended by the Coast Guard for firing at local fishermen in the Bay of Bengal.