Bharat Bandh, Odisha drivers’ strike cripple transport, fuel supply across state

BHUBANESWAR: The nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' called by the trade unions affiliated with the Left parties and the Odisha Driver Mahasangha's ongoing 'quit steering wheel' protest, participated in by thousands of commercial vehicle drivers, crippled normal life in the state on Wednesday.

The 10 central trade unions and their affiliates are observing Bharat Bandh alleging that the central government is implementing economic reforms that undermine workers' rights.

While both the strikes have crippled transport services, especially private bus operations, the supply of essential commodities is expected to take a severe hit in the next 24 hours.

"Trucks transporting vegetables and fruits from various states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others arrived on Tuesday night as there was no effect on them due to the protest called by Odisha Driver Mahasangha. However, whether the trucks will be able to reach Odisha on Wednesday night because of the Bharat Bandh remains to be seen," said Chhatra Bazaar Byabasai Sangha secretary Debendra Nath Sahoo.

The strike called by Odisha Driver Mahasangha has affected the local supply of vegetables from places like Angul, Bargarh, Jajpur, Puri and others. If the trucks from other states do not arrive at night, the supply of vegetables and fruits will be severely impacted, he added.

Both the Bharat Bandh and the Odisha Driver Mahasangha's protest have also severely affected the supply of petrol and diesel across the state.

"Some drivers have joined the protest and some reported to duty. However, after the fuel was loaded from the four depots in Jatni, Paradip, Balasore and Jharsuguda, the protestors did not allow the oil tankers to proceed towards their delivery destinations on the day," said general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, Sanjay Lath.

On an average, about 3,600 kilolitres of petrol and 8,500 kilolitres of diesel are loaded from the four depots every day and delivered to various petrol pumps in the state.