BHUBANESWAR: Transport services, particularly public transport and supply of fuel and LPG, were severely affected as thousands of commercial vehicle drivers launched an indefinite strike to press for fulfilment of their various demands.

Under the banner of Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha, drivers of buses, trucks, commercial vans and taxis resorted to the ‘quit steering wheel’ protest, demanding various welfare and social security measures from the government.

Public transport was the worst hit as private buses stayed off road and commuters across the state had to suffer immense problems. Devotees and visitors, who went to Puri to attend the Niladri Bije, the last ritual of Rath Yatra festival, had a harrowing time as they could not board buses or other public transport to return home. This resulted in a heavy rush at the railway station in Puri.

Sources said on an average, at least 200 buses operate from Puri to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack daily. The number of buses operating from Puri to the Twin City goes up to 300 during festive seasons. With the number reducing to a trickle as only government buses operated, the people faced severe inconveniences.

Meanwhile, supply of petrol, diesel and LPG to different parts of the state is set to be badly affected from Wednesday if the strike continues. “Oil tanker drivers joined the protests on Tuesday. But, they have been asked to report to duty on Wednesday so that petrol and diesel can be loaded from four depots in Jatni, Paradip, Balasore and Jharsuguda, and delivered at the fuel stations across the state. If they continue, there will be an oil crisis at hand,” said general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath.

Though the supply of essential commodities like vegetables was not affected on the day, traders’ bodies are apprehensive that the strike could lead to shortage if the cease work carries on. “Vegetables were delivered in Bhubaneswar markets as usual on Tuesday. However, we are anticipating the strike will possibly affect the supply a day later,” said Rajdhani Pariba (vegetables) Byabasayee Mahasangha president, Kabi Swain.

“Many essential commodities are imported from other states, and the supply remained unaffected on the day. However, serious difficulties can emerge while transporting goods from wholesalers to retailers if the strike is not called off,” said the general secretary of Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha, Sudhakar Panda.