Four persons climb garbage mound to enter Puri Jagannath Temple illegally, probe ordered

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate security arrangements being made at the Shree Jagannath Temple for Bahuda Yatra, four youngsters managed to enter the shrine by scaling its Meghanada Pacheri or the outer boundary wall, unauthorisedly.
They climbed a large mound of garbage adjoining the Meghanada Pacheri (southern wall) to gain access to the 12th-century shrine.
The incident, a video of which has been going viral, reportedly took place on July 8.
Following the security lapse, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has constituted a probe committee led by the SJTA development administrator.
The committee includes the OSD security, sanitation officer, and the civil engineer in charge of temple infrastructure.
Collector Chanchal Rana said the committee has been asked to submit their inquiry report at the earliest, and those responsible for clearing the garbage around Shree Jagannath Temple have also been asked to immediately clear the garbage mounds on two sides of the shrine.
“This is certainly a matter of concern and we also request people not to commit such a mistake again because the shrine is a sensitive area. Efforts are on to identify the four persons,” he said.