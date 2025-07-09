Four persons climb garbage mound to enter Puri Jagannath Temple illegally, probe ordered

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate security arrangements being made at the Shree Jagannath Temple for Bahuda Yatra, four youngsters managed to enter the shrine by scaling its Meghanada Pacheri or the outer boundary wall, unauthorisedly.

They climbed a large mound of garbage adjoining the Meghanada Pacheri (southern wall) to gain access to the 12th-century shrine.

The incident, a video of which has been going viral, reportedly took place on July 8.

Following the security lapse, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has constituted a probe committee led by the SJTA development administrator.