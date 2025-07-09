Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Nuapada, explosives seized

NUAPADA: In a joint anti-Maoist operation, the district voluntary force (DVF) of Nuapada on Monday unearthed and dismantled a Maoist camp in Narayan Dongar reserve forest within Sinapali police limits here.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said on Tuesday the camp was located near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border and appeared to have been recently abandoned by the Maoist cadres. “Basing on reliable intelligence inputs, we carried out search in the area and recovered several explosive materials like one tiffin improvised explosive device (IED), 20 gelatin sticks, an electric detonator, connecting wires, a torchlight, polythene sheets and other camp-related materials,” he added.

The SP further pointed out that the seizure of the tiffin IED and other explosives suggests that the Maoist group was likely planning violent activities targeting security personnel or civilians. “The timely operation by the DVF has averted any such potential threat. Security forces have intensified combing and area domination operations in and around the region to trace the movement of Naxal elements and ensure the safety of the local population,” he said.

The joint operations are being carried out regularly in the border areas in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF to keep the region secure, the SP informed.

On May 15, security forces had uncovered a Maoist camp within the protected forest near Gatibeda in the Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary in Komna area.