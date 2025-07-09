NGT issues notice over ‘illegal’ constructions on forest land in Jajpur district

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) east zone bench in Kolkata, on Monday, issued notices to the state government and other authorities over alleged constructions on forest land in Jajpur district.

The tribunal while hearing a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Nayak, a resident of Nuadihi village under Danagadi tehsil of Jajpur district also issued notice to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Alleging that large-scale construction projects are being undertaken illegally over forest lands in Danagadi and Sukinda blocks, the petitioner claimed that they are being funded by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Fund with approval from the district collector of Jajpur, who also serves as the managing trustee of the DMF. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy representing the petitioner alleged that these constructions are being carried out without prior approval from the central government as required under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Taking note of the allegations, the bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (Expert Member) stated, “Matter requires consideration,” and issued notices to the additional chief secretary, state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, district collector Jajpur, BDOs of Danagadi and Sukinda, tehsildars of both blocks and the divisional forest officer Cuttack.

They have been directed to file counter-affidavits within four weeks. The matter is listed for next hearing on August 25.

According to the petition, on November 21, 2023, the collector issued a letter to the BDO of Sukinda for construction of activity rooms in 132 primary schools at a cost of Rs 13.20 crore. Later, on January 24, 2024, the collector sanctioned Rs 13.10 crore for additional classrooms and `14 crore for activity rooms in 140 schools in Danagadi block.

The petition claims massive concrete structures are being erected on land recorded as forest, which, as per a 2011 clarification by the Revenue department, falls under the purview of the Forest Conservation Act.

The petition seeks immediate intervention to halt non-forest activities on forest land until clearance is obtained and calls for declaration of the constructions as illegal.