Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha strike hits oil, LPG transport in Paradip

PARADIP: Transportation of petroleum, oils and lubricants and LPG products to various parts of the state and supply of LPG to Nepal Oil Corporation was severely affected on Tuesday due to the indefinite strike called by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha (ODM).

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) operates a depot in Paradip which has two petrol tanks each with a capacity of 30,000 kL, three high-speed diesel tanks of 24,000 kL each, two aviation turbine fuel tanks of 5,300 kL, four furnace oil tanks of 7,600 kL and two kerosene oil tanks of around 24,000 kL.

This apart, two terminals belonging to BPCL and HPCL are also active in Paradip which supply petroleum products to different states. The Paradip Refinery exports approximately 40 to 50 LPG bullets daily to Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC).

However, the indefinite strike called by members of ODM forced oil tanker drivers to suspend operations on the day. As a result, hundreds of oil tankers belonging to IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, despite loading POL and LPG products, were left stranded.

Secretary of the Paradip unit of the drivers’ association, Niranjan Sahoo said oil tanker drivers have expressed solidarity with the agitation. “We will continue our protests until our demands are fulfilled,” he asserted.

Krushna Chandra Das, president of the Oil Tanker Driver Owners’ Association said they support the strike by the ODM since they feel the demands are genuine. “However, we have decided to observe our strike for just one day. Transportation of POL and LPG products will resume from tomorrow morning as it is an essential service. Many oil tanker drivers are afraid to operate their vehicles for fear of threats and assault,” he added.

General manager of LPG terminal (marketing) at IOCL, Brajesh Kumar said despite loading the LPG products, tankers remained stranded on the road as drivers were afraid to move. “Nearly 1,500 MT of petroleum products are transported daily from Paradip. Currently, around 78 oil tankers loaded with petroleum products are stranded at the depot due to the strike. Transportation of petroleum and LPG products cannot be normalised unless the situation improves,” Kumar said.