Odisha Television Group launches IKATAN collection

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Television Group (OTV) has launched IKATAN, a purpose-led initiative that celebrates India’s rich Ikat heritage and empowers the artisans behind it, on the occasion of Niladri Bije on Tuesday.

Through its e-commerce platform - www.ikatan.com - the brand offers Ikat connoisseurs an exclusive access to authentic, handwoven Ikat silk sarees. IKATAN’s debut collection blends heritage with haute couture, featuring a collaboration with renowned designer Bibhu Mohapatra. His designs bring global visibility to the traditional art form and help position Ikat as a textile worthy of runways, red carpets, and heirloom wardrobes.

“Ikat has always been close to my heart. While weaves like Banarasi and Chanderi have found their space in mainstream fashion, Ikat - especially from Odisha - has been largely overlooked. With IKATAN, we’re changing that. This isn’t about creating a brand for applause or branding OTV as purpose-driven - it’s about building something that outlives us. It’s about giving back to the hands that have quietly kept our traditions alive,” said Jagi Mangat Panda, founder of IKATAN and managing director of Odisha Television Group.

The group launched an e-commerce platform first to reach people globally and invest directly into the weavers and their ecosystem. Collaborating with designers like Bibhu is just one way of showing the world that this incredible craft belongs on global runways and in legacy wardrobes, she added.

As far as affordability goes, IKATAN also has a non-designer line that is more accessible, without compromising on authenticity or craftsmanship.