Odisha to re-evaluate ambulance services for enhanced efficiency

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations over delays in ambulance arrivals and frequent on-road mechanical issues, the Odisha government has decided to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of its integrated patient transport and health helpline services (IPTHHS).

Launched in 2013 as part of a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state government, IPTHHS was to provide prompt and effective care to people facing medical emergencies. With three components - emergency medical ambulance service (EMAS) and Janani Express, both operating under 108 toll free number and 104 health helpline, the integrated service has a fleet of around 1,360 ambulances.

Sources said EMAS has been managing a fleet of 860 ambulances, including 449 basic life support (BLS) and 441 advanced life support (ALS) vehicles, equipped with cardiac monitors, defibrillators, oxygen, syringe pumps and life-saving drugs. Similarly, a fleet of 500 ambulances under the Janani Express programme have been providing free referral transport services for pregnant women and sick infants.

Six boat ambulances are also in operation in cut-off riverine areas of Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, providing critical connectivity in emergencies.While the average response time of EMAS ambulances is 20 minutes, the response time of referral transport ambulances is 27 minutes.

A series of recent incidents, including delays in arrival and breakdown of vehicles on duty has, however, prompted the state government to go for an overall study of the integrated service. A health official said the evaluation has been planned to gauge the operational efficiency, service delivery, patient outcomes, public and healthcare provider satisfaction besides the overall impact of the integrated service.

“We want to reduce the response time to 10 minutes with the deployment of more ambulances to ensure that no one is deprived of emergency health care due to lack of transport vehicles,” he said.

Sources said an independent agency will be selected for the evaluation of the service.