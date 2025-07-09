Six injured in clash during Muharram procession in Odisha's Rajgangpur town

ROURKELA: Police have arrested six persons in connection with a violent clash between two families at Rawani chowk in Rajgangpur town during the Muharram procession which left six injured.

Rajgangpur IIC Manoranjan Pradhan said three persons sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Rourkela. One of them, who suffered a stab wound, is in critical condition. The incident, which took place on Monday, is believed to have stemmed from longstanding enmity between two persons. The accused have been identified as Md Parvez, Md Firoz, Md Dilnawaj, and Arman Hasmi of Rawani chowk, and Saddan Hussain and Aftab Khan of Idgah Mohalla.

Sources said the clash was triggered by a fight between two youths during Muharram procession on Sunday night, in which one, identified as Sayyad Asif Raza, sustained head injuries. Although a complaint was filed following the incident, action was reportedly delayed due to police engagement in Muharram-related duties.

The situation escalated on Monday when Raza’s relatives confronted his rival. Family members from both sides soon joined in, and a heated argument turned violent. Sticks, swords, and knives were reportedly used in the clash, leaving at least six people injured.

Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker said the clash was the result of a prolonged dispute between two persons. He said all six accused were forwarded to court on Tuesday, and further probe is on.