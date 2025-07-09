Two held in Bargarh for painting image of Lord Jagannath on turtle’s shell

BARGARH: Two youths, who painted an image of Lord Jagannath on a turtle’s shell, were arrested by the Forest department on Tuesday on charges of violating the Wildlife Act. Both are from Bijepur.

Ashish Meher had painted the turtle, while Abinash Bagarti filmed the act and shared it on social media. The incident came to light after a video of the act, posted on Meher’s Facebook account, went viral.

In the video, Meher was seen forcibly handling an Indian Flap Shell Turtle, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and painting its shell with synthetic colours. The turtle was later released into a water body without the paint being removed.

General secretary of Snake Helpline Subhendu Mallik flagged the issue with principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha. Mallik pointed out that the act violated Section 9 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

He also warned that such behaviour, when circulated on social media, could encourage similar acts by others for online fame.

Acting on the complaint, the Forest department launched an investigation. Based on video evidence and further inquiries, both Meher and Bagarti were arrested and produced in court. The video, originally uploaded to Meher’s Facebook page has since been deleted.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, offences involving Schedule I species can attract up to seven years of imprisonment, a fine of `1 lakh, or both.

The Forest department has urged the public to act responsibly and refrain from acts that endanger wildlife or disrespect cultural and religious sentiments. Officials have also appealed to social media users to avoid creating content involving animals that violates ethical or legal boundaries.