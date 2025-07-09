Will work as unified force for Odisha’s development: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Manmohan Samal was officially anointed the state BJP president on Tuesday. His fourth term as the state party chief was announced by central observer-cum-election officer Sanjay Jaiswal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior leaders at the BJP’s state headquarters here.

Felicitating Samal at a special function organised by the party, the chief minister wished him all success on taking charge as the state president on the auspicious occasion of Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath.

“Samal has always brought good fortune for the party. During his first term as president, the party became a partner in the coalition government in 2000 which continued through his second term. But, his third term will be written in gold in history of BJP as the impossible became possible under him,” Majhi said alluding to the victory of the party in 2024 elections and assuming power in the state for the first time.

Majhi hailed Samal as a grassroots leader who rose from the bottom. “This is the difference between BJP and other parties. “A worker who puts up posters can become an MLA, minister, MP and reach the top leadership of the party. I, a common worker from Keonjhar’s Raikela village, have been elevated to the position of chief minister,” Majhi said.