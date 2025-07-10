24-year-old arrested for hacking man to death in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Two days after a 55-year-old man was hacked to death in front of his house at Singhabadi village, Golanthara police arrested the prime accused of the murder on Wednesday.

Accused, Pitabas Sahu (24) was nabbed from Tamana chowk on charges of murdering Dilip Patra on Sunday. He was arrested on basis of the complaint lodged by Dilip’s brother Harischandra Patra.

Police said Dilip was living alone in Singhabadi and ran a hardware business in the village. Recently, he was involved in a bike accident with Pitabash at Kanisi chowk. Pitabas reportedly sustained injuries in the accident. The duo had a heated argument over compensation for medical expenses. Dilip reportedly promised to bear the medical expenses but did not pay.

Enraged over not receiving the compensation, Pitabas conspired to kill Dilip. As per plan, Pitabas and his associate arrived at Dilip’s house on a bike. Armed with swords and other sharp weapons, they demanded the compensation again. When Dilip refused, they dragged him out of his house and hacked him to death.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police arrested Pitabas who reportedly confessed to the crime. “He also revealed the location where he had hidden a sword used in the murder and his blood-stained clothes in Tamana forest. The items have been recovered and seized,” police said. Efforts are underway to apprehend the prime accused’s associate who is absconding, police added.