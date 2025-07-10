Bharat Bandh, drivers’ strike cripple normal life across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat Bandh called by Left-affiliated trade unions and the ongoing strike by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha dealt a twin blow to the people, paralysing normal life across the state on Wednesday.

Members of the trade unions staged demonstrations in front of railway stations, bus stands, government offices, highways and busy areas of different districts in Odisha. In the state capital, protesters staged a demonstration at Station Square and near railway station.

While transport services especially private bus operations were badly affected due to the simultaneous strikes, supply of essential commodities too, is expected to take a severe hit in the next 24 hours.

Secretary of Chhatra Bazaar Byabasai Sangha, Debendra Nath Sahoo said trucks transporting vegetables and fruits from various states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others arrived on Tuesday night as there was no effect on them due to the local strike. However, the drivers’ stir has affected the local supply of vegetables from places like Angul, Bargarh, Jajpur, Puri and others, he added.

Meanwhile, the strikes have affected supply of petrol and diesel across the state. “Some tanker drivers have joined the protest. At the same time, after fuel was loaded from the four depots in Jatni, Paradip, Balasore and Jharsuguda on the day, the protesters did not allow the oil tankers to proceed to their destinations,” said general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Sanjay Lath.

He informed that on an average, about 3,600 kL of petrol and 8,500 kL of diesel are loaded from the four depots every day and delivered to various petrol pumps in the state. However, the fuel could not be supplied on the day due to the protest called by the drivers which could severely impact the operations of petrol pumps on Thursday, Lath added. Public transport, though, took a major hit due to the twin strikes as over 13,000 buses remained off road across the state. Though OSRTC and Ama Bus continued to operate, protesters have reportedly been attempting to disrupt their movement, said sources.

The deadlock between the state government and the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha continues over the various demands put forth by the latter. While the government has assured to resolve their issues, the drivers have demanded written assurances from the former. Until then, the strike will continue, Mahasangha president Prashant Menduli said.