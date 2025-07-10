India Potash Limited to revive two defunct sugar mills in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has accorded in-principal approval for the revival of two sugar mills by India Potash Limited (IPL) in the state.

The two sugar mills - Bijayananda Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd in Balangir and Badamba Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd in Cuttack are lying defunct for last over a decade.

Sources said the state government has recently approved the proposal of IPL to revive the mills and asked the leading fertiliser industry to submit a detailed project report (DPR) for further action. IPL is the largest importer and distributor of potash in India.

The company has also been directed to inform the Cooperation department about the roadmap followed for the revival of cooperative sugar industries in Gujarat. IPL has demanded 40 to 50 acre of land to establish the units, as they will not only establish the sugar plant but also a comprehensive set up for sugar and allied activities. It has also proposed that sugarcane cultivation on a minimum of 15,000 hectare is required for running the plant.

An official privy to the development said, although no decision has been taken on handover of land, the company’s proposal to revive both the sugar mills has been cleared by the government. A minimum of 6,000 hectare is required to run the Balangir plant and the government has decided to frame a plan to make the cultivation and production of sugarcane more extensive from next financial year.