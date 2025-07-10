Majhi cabinet expansion to take place soon,says Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR : A day after taking over as the president of state BJP for the fourth time, Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said the first cabinet expansion of the BJP government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be effected soon.

Samal visited the Lingaraj temple following his reelection and offered prayers to the deities. Speaking to mediapersons after darshan, he said discussions on the expansion of Majhi ministry have already been held with the central leadership.

“The BJP is committed to strengthen governance in the state and fulfil all the promises made to the people. The cabinet expansion is exp e c t e d t o bring new talent and expertise into the government, enabling it to address the state’s development needs more effectively,” he said.

He said steps have also been initiated for appointment of new chairpersons of different boards and corporations. “Two rounds of meetings have been held in this regard and a list has also prepared. The state government will make the appointments very soon,” he said.

Samal said experience and youth will be given equal importance in the ministry as well as boards and corporations to enhance the efficiency of governance. The BJP will also announce a new organisational team in Odisha, which will work closely with the government.

The state committee of the BJP will be formed after election of the national president of the party is over. Besides the chief minister, the Majhi ministry comprises two deputy chief ministers, eight cabinet ministers and five ministers of state. It currently has a vacancy of six positions.