Man mowed down by TMC MLA’s car, driver detained

BALASORE: Tension flared up in Balasore’s Simulia after a 50-year-old man was reportedly mowed down by the car of a TMC MLA from neighbouring West Bengal at Jamujhadi chowk on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Radhakanta Lenka of Sajanpur village. He worked as a peon in Basudevpur high school.

Sources said North Howrah MLA Goutam Chowdhuri and his wife were returning to West Bengal after visiting Puri for the Rath Yatra festival. At Jamujhadi chowk, their car hit the scooter of Lenka who was coming from the opposite direction on NH-16. Lenka was thrown off his two-wheeler and suffered critical injuries.

After the mishap, Chowdhuri and his wife got down from their vehicle to check the condition of Lenka who was later rushed to Simulia hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctor. Locals detained Chowdhuri, his wife and driver at the accident site. On being informed, Simulia police reached the spot and seized the MLA’s car. The driver was also brought to the police station.

Later, tension flared up at Simulia hospital as irate locals and Lenka’s family members demanded immediate arrest of the MLA and his driver. The situation was brought under control after police pacified the agitators. Simulia IIC Shraban Moharana said a case was registered in connection with the mishap. The MLA’s driver has been detained and is being interrogated. He will be arrested on Thursday.

Sources said after being questioned by police, Chowdhuri and his wife left for West Bengal in another car.