Odisha High Court tells state govt to speed up regular V-C appointment in public universities

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday scheduled July 23 for further hearing on the PIL alleging violation of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, in appointing a university faculty member as acting vice-chancellor of Utkal University.

High Court lawyer and Utkal University alumnus Prabir Kumar Das filed the PIL which specifically challenged the Chancellor’s notification dated May 27, 2025, designating Professor Jagneshwar Dandapat, as in-charge V-C until a regular appointment is made.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman focused on Section 6(10) of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024 - notified on April 17, 2025 - which now permits the Chancellor, in consultation with the state government, to appoint any vice-chancellor of a public university in the state as acting V-C, instead of restricting the choice to V-Cs from neighbouring universities.

The bench noted that the recent amendment sets a maximum period of one year (including extensions) for such interim arrangements. It also took note of a recent Supreme Court directive to expedite permanent V-C appointments, with the state already initiating the process.

Appreciating the state’s intent to rectify the issue, the court underscored the need to strictly adhere to the statutory provisions. Advocate general Pitambar Acharya assured the bench that he would personally review the matter to ensure compliance with the law.

The court has directed the state to take appropriate corrective steps before then. On June 24, the court had observed that Section 6(8) of the Act allows the Chancellor to extend the outgoing V-C’s term for up to six months, but the current notification failed to meet this criterion.

“Prime facie, the issue raised needs to be determined finally, as this may become a recurring feature in other universities as well,” the bench remarked. Utkal University has been operating without a regular vice-chancellor since November 24, 2024, following the expiry of the previous incumbent’s term.