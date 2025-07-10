Odisha Mining Corporation sets 50 MT production target, double bauxite to 6 MT this fiscal

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has set a target to produce 50 million tonne of minerals and achieve a sales revenue of Rs 30,000 crore in 2025-26.

This was announced at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday. The meeting discussed various steps to increase mineral production, including extending mining lease periods, obtaining environmental clearances and making new mines operational. It was decided that bauxite production in the state will be increased from 3.6 million tonne per year to 6 million tonne in the current fiscal.

The proposal of the CM for setting up a pellet plant by the OMC was also discussed at the meeting. Mecon India Limited, a government of India enterprise, has been entrusted to prepare the techno-economic feasibility report for the project. The CM was informed that a special project committee has been constituted by the OMC in this regard. The project is likely to be started by May, 2026.

Majhi asked the OMC to take more steps to improve the livelihood and living standards of people in mining areas. He stressed the importance of developing forest resources and creating jobs for local people through various development initiatives.

He suggested that this can be achieved through the convergence of various schemes for mining area development.