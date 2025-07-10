Odisha youth beaten, thrown in front of moving vehicle, dies

CUTTACK: A 28-year-old youth who had sustained grievous injuries after allegedly being beaten and thrown in front of a speeding vehicle in an incident of road rage, succumbed during treatment at the Athagarh sub-divisional hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kanhu Rout of Dwarabatipur in Ghantikhal gram panchayat. As per the FIR lodged by Kanhu’s elder brother Abhimanyu, the former was returning home on Tuesday night when at Mahakalabasta Square, his bike hit a couple travelling on their motorcycle in front of him. As a result, the duo fell on the road.

“Following the incident, a group of locals arrived at the spot and picked a quarrel with Kanhu. The angry mob then assaulted him severely and pushed him in front of a pickup van that was passing by. The entire incident occurred in Abhimanyu’s presence,” the FIR stated. The critically injured Kanhu was rushed to Athagarh SDH but he succumbed during treatment on the day. “A case of murder has been registered,” said police.

Meanwhile following his death, people of Dwarabatipur blocked the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road by burning tyres seeking action against the culprits. The road blockade was lifted after police and the local administration assured them of taking necessary action. Further probe is on, said a senior police officer.