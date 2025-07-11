A conspiracy by Odisha govt to sabotage Rahul Gandhi’s rally on July 11, says Bhakta Charan Das

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday alleged that the ongoing strike by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha was a conspiracy by the state government to sabotage the ‘Save Constitution’ rally of Rahul Gandhi to be held in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the OPCC president alleged the government was deliberately not taking any step to resolve the issue so as to stop Congress workers from reaching the capital city to attend the rally. “Due to the ongoing strike, drivers are unavailable to bring the Congress workers to Bhubaneswar. Even petrol pumps have run dry,” he said.

Das further pointed out that common people have been facing a lot of difficulty due to the ongoing strike. “Prices of essential commodities including vegetables have skyrocketed but the government is oblivious to this problem,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are scheduled to address a public meeting in the capital city on Friday. Besides, they will attend several organisational meetings.