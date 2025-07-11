Doctor, nurse in remote PHC deliver triplets with guidance over phone in Odisha

PHULBANI : In a remarkable display of teamwork, a doctor and a staff nurse of Belghar public health centre (PHC) in Kandhamal’s Tumudibandha block successfully delivered triplets with guidance over mobile phone.

The incident, which took place on July 8, has drawn widespread appreciation for the dedication of healthcare workers operating in remote tribal regions with limited infrastructure.

The mother, Ranjita Majhi (26) of Deogada village, is from the Kutia community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG). She was rushed to the PHC after experiencing labour pain. On duty were Dr Prasanna Suna and staff nurse Sindhulata Jani.

The first baby, a healthy boy, was delivered at around 10 am. However, complications arose when it was found that Ranjita was carrying two more babies, a high-risk emergency in a facility with no advanced medical support.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Dr Suna and Jani reached out to Dr Dibyajyoti Kar of Tumudibandh community health centre (CHC), located 26 km from the PHC. Given the risks of transporting the mother mid-labour, Dr Kar opted to guide the team remotely via mobile phone.

Over the next two and a half hours, Dr Kar provided step-by-step instructions due to which Dr Suna and Jani managed to deliver the two remaining baby boys safely. The babies, two weighing 1.4 kg each and one 1.5 kg, have been shifted to the special newborn care unit at Baliguda hospital for further treatment and their condition is stable.

Ranjita’s husband Kansa Majhi expressed his gratitude to the medical team for saving the lives of his wife and children. The couple already has an eight-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Speaking about the experience, Jani said, “Dr Kar advised me to stay calm and follow his instructions carefully. Thanks to his constant guidance over the phone, we were able to complete the delivery successfully.”