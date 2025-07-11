Girl found hanging in shelter home, kin cry foul play in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found hanging inside Shakti Sadan, a government-run shelter home in Malkangiri town on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Usha Biswas of MPV-81 within Motu police limits. She was residing in the shelter home, run by an NGO ‘Parivartan’, for the last six months.

The girl’s family members alleged that she had a fight with the shelter home’s cook over eating non-vegetarian food. Following the argument, the cook allegedly attacked her with a whip. In the afternoon, caretakers of the facility found Usha missing during lunch. On search, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room.

Usha’s uncle Haridas Sarkar claimed the minor was beaten and murdered by the cook. The family also filed a complaint in the local police station alleging murder.

Tension ran high at the shelter home as Usha’s family members staged protest demanding justice. On being informed, Malkangiri police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) also reached the facility to probe the incident.

Sources said Usha had eloped with a youth following which her family members lodged a missing report with Motu police. She was later rescued by police and handed over to the CWC, which placed her in the shelter home for care and protection.

District social welfare officer Gouri Nayak refuted the allegations of Usha’s family members and said the girl was well looked-after in the shelter home.

Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil said a scientific team from Koraput visited the shelter home for investigation. “The team is yet to submit its report to police. Most likely, it is a case of suicide. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he added.