Odisha: Collector treks to inaccessible block in Dhenkanal, reviews government schemes

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay trekked to remote parts of backward Kankadahad block and made a review of various government programmes on Thursday.

Leading a team of officials, he crossed nullahs to reach inaccessible areas. The team inspected primary schools, hospitals, anganwadi centres, bus stands and roads.

The collector visited villages in Kargole and Kantulo panchayats located in dense forest areas. At Dangapal, he found utensils in Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in bad condition and ordered replacement. Upadhyay also inspected the under-construction bus stand and instructed the tehsildar to arrange for a temporary one.

In Saspasi village, the collector made a review of the primary health centre, discussed manpower issues and directed the block development officer (BDO) to improve the facility. He visited the multi-purpose production and sales centre, asking officials to complete tender processes. Finding the anganwadi attendant absent at Kantola village, Upadhyay ordered an inquiry.

In Kote, he discussed government schemes with villagers and reviewed rural housing programmes.

The collector also visited remote villages including Ekula, Sekula, and Kutipal, taking stock of government works and directed officials to do the needful.