Odisha run by big corporates, chariots were stopped for Adanis during Rath Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP government in Odisha is being run by five to six big industrialists and alleged that the influence of this was witnessed during the Rath Yatra at Puri where he alleged the chariots were stopped for the Adanis.
Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at the Baramunda ground here, Rahul said during the Rath Yatra where lakhs of devotees gather, a drama took place and chariots were stopped for Adani and his family members.
"From this single incident, one can know everything about the Odisha government. This is not a government of the people. It's a government for 5-6 billionaires like Adani. They are looting your land, forests, and future," he said.
The BJP government in Odisha, he alleged, is working overtime to steal from the poor and help big companies.
"It is doing the same thing that BJD was doing earlier. On one side, there are poor people including dalits, adivasis, backward classes, farmers and labourers, and on the other, there are five to six big companies and the BJP government," he said asserting that only the Congress workers in alliance with the people of Odisha can win this fight and ensure justice and equality.
Rahul also said the BJP is attacking the Constitution across the country. The BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), have hatched a 'conspiracy' to manipulate and steal the Bihar elections due later this year, he said.
The saffron party is using the ECI for 'Chunav Chori' (election theft) in Bihar, he alleged. "I was in Bihar yesterday. And just like the election was stolen in Maharashtra, an attempt is being made to steal the election in Bihar," he said.
In Maharashtra, Rahul alleged that one crore voters were added to the electoral roll to manipulate the Assembly polls. "The same attempt is now being made in Bihar. However, I, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, have made it clear that we will not allow the ECI to do 'Chunav Chori' in Bihar," he said.
Rahul, in his address, also trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He alleged that thousands of crores of rupees collected for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana by PM Modi from the public and governments were given away to three to four big companies.
However, farmers who suffered during natural disasters did not get any compensation. Rahul also alleged that the present government of the BJP in Odisha is acting just like the previous BJD regime and stealing the wealth from the poor while helping big companies, including Adani.
He raised concerns over rising unemployment and growing crime against women in Odisha too. Alleging that over 40,000 women are missing in Odisha, Rahul alleged the government has remained silent despite reports of frequent rapes.
The Opposition leader also alleged that the BJP government threatened the Drivers' Union to disrupt the Congress Samabesh at Baramunda.
"However, I thank the members of the Union for supporting us. The Government must listen to their grievances," Rahul said.
Endorsing Rahul's views, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that out of 7 crore voters in Bihar, the BJP wants to delist two crore to manipulate the upcoming elections in the State.
He alleged that the BJP is running an agenda to destroy the Indian Constitution. "Their unsuccessful attempt to get 400 plus seats in the General Election was intended at amending the Constitution to snatch the voting rights of people," he alleged.
Kharge also took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is more interested in getting honours from various nations and is least concerned about Manipur. "This is the reason he visited so many countries but did not visit Manipur," the Congress President said.