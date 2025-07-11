Odisha run by big corporates, chariots were stopped for Adanis during Rath Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP government in Odisha is being run by five to six big industrialists and alleged that the influence of this was witnessed during the Rath Yatra at Puri where he alleged the chariots were stopped for the Adanis.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at the Baramunda ground here, Rahul said during the Rath Yatra where lakhs of devotees gather, a drama took place and chariots were stopped for Adani and his family members.

"From this single incident, one can know everything about the Odisha government. This is not a government of the people. It's a government for 5-6 billionaires like Adani. They are looting your land, forests, and future," he said.

The BJP government in Odisha, he alleged, is working overtime to steal from the poor and help big companies.

"It is doing the same thing that BJD was doing earlier. On one side, there are poor people including dalits, adivasis, backward classes, farmers and labourers, and on the other, there are five to six big companies and the BJP government," he said asserting that only the Congress workers in alliance with the people of Odisha can win this fight and ensure justice and equality.

Rahul also said the BJP is attacking the Constitution across the country. The BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), have hatched a 'conspiracy' to manipulate and steal the Bihar elections due later this year, he said.

The saffron party is using the ECI for 'Chunav Chori' (election theft) in Bihar, he alleged. "I was in Bihar yesterday. And just like the election was stolen in Maharashtra, an attempt is being made to steal the election in Bihar," he said.