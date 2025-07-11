Subarnarekha, Jalaka in spate again, road connectivity hit in Odisha

BALASORE: Continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to widespread flooding in several areas of Balasore district, severely affecting road connectivity.

The water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat has risen to 10.23 metre, above the warning level of 9.45 metre. If the river crosses the danger mark of 10.36 metre, more than 35 gram panchayats in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks are likely to be flooded. In Basta block, the Jalaka river is currently flowing at 6.30 metre, also above its warning level of 6 metre. Waterlogging has already been reported in five panchayats of the block.

In Baliapal, major routes have been submerged and cut off due to floodwaters. Sources said water is flowing around three to four feet above these roads, posing serious risks to commuters.

The situation has worsened as excess water from Subarnarekha entered nearby human settlements, resulting in the flooding of at least 10 panchayats. Similar flooding has been reported in Basta where water from Jalaka has entered human settlements and low-lying agricultural fields near Mathani.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas along with officials from the Irrigation department visited the flood-affected areas to assess the ground situation. He said the BDOs and tehsildars of the affected blocks have been instructed to remain alert as water levels of both the rivers continue to rise, increasing the risk of further flooding. The administration is monitoring the flood situation and adequate measures have been put in place to tackle the flooding, he added.

District emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said two ODRAF teams have been stationed in Baliapal block. Additionally, fire service teams have been alerted in Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks to assist in relief and rescue operations if needed.

Notably, the district didn’t receive any rainfall in the last 24 hours.