Tribal couple forced to till land as 'purification' for marrying against customs in Odisha

In response, villagers convened a community meeting where they decided the couple should undergo a traditional "purification" ritual. The viral video shows the couple being paraded and forced to plough a field with a yoke placed on their shoulders, as part of the ritual intended to "cleanse" them of the alleged wrongdoing.

Believing that marriages within such close blood relations would bring misfortune to the community, villagers reportedly compelled the couple to perform the act in full public view. Although some locals were disturbed by the cruelty of the punishment, they remained silent, merely capturing the scene on their mobile phones.

After the so-called purification, the couple was expelled from the village.

Local police and administrative officials have remained silent on the incident, and the whereabouts of the couple remain unknown. Authorities are yet to issue a statement or initiate any known action.

The incident has reignited concerns over the prevalence of kangaroo courts, deep-rooted superstitions, and the urgent need for community education and intervention in tribal areas