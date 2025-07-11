Tribal couple forced to till land as 'purification' for marrying against customs in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/RAYAGADA: A tribal couple in Odisha’s Rayagada district was forced to hang a plough across their shoulders and till land as a form of public "purification" after allegedly marrying against family customs.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Kanjamajodi village, under Shikarpai panchayat in Kalyansinghpur block. However, videos of the humiliating punishment only surfaced on Friday, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.
According to sources, the villagers came to know of the relationship after spotting the couple together. Kodia Saraka, 32, had reportedly married his paternal aunt (his father’s sister), a union deemed taboo by the tribal community due to their blood relation.
In response, villagers convened a community meeting where they decided the couple should undergo a traditional "purification" ritual. The viral video shows the couple being paraded and forced to plough a field with a yoke placed on their shoulders, as part of the ritual intended to "cleanse" them of the alleged wrongdoing.
Believing that marriages within such close blood relations would bring misfortune to the community, villagers reportedly compelled the couple to perform the act in full public view. Although some locals were disturbed by the cruelty of the punishment, they remained silent, merely capturing the scene on their mobile phones.
After the so-called purification, the couple was expelled from the village.
Local police and administrative officials have remained silent on the incident, and the whereabouts of the couple remain unknown. Authorities are yet to issue a statement or initiate any known action.
The incident has reignited concerns over the prevalence of kangaroo courts, deep-rooted superstitions, and the urgent need for community education and intervention in tribal areas