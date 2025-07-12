Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Odisha's Puri district, over 6,000 poultry to be culled

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Puri district, prompting emergency containment measures and mass culling of poultry to prevent further spread of the infection.
The Odisha government swung into action on Saturday after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.
The Puri district administration immediately declared the village the epicentre of the outbreak, initiating a series of containment operations. A one-kilometre ‘infected zone’ around the village has been demarcated for culling and disinfection.
Initial estimates suggest that over 6,000 poultry birds within the area will be culled. Surveillance has been stepped up in the 10-km radius surrounding the epicentre. Poultry shops have been closed, and the movement of poultry products strictly restricted under tightened biosecurity protocols.
Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on 9 July. Following confirmation of the H5N1 virus, authorities have intensified their response.
Five Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed by the district administration and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department. These teams are currently on the ground conducting surveillance, educating poultry handlers, and enforcing safety protocols. The movement of live birds into and out of the infected zone has been completely banned.
“Strict surveillance is underway within a 5-km radius of the epicentre, and all poultry-related premises are being disinfected. Rapid response teams have been deployed and we are taking all necessary measures to prevent further spread,” said a senior animal husbandry official.
Dead birds and contaminated materials are being disposed of in accordance with central government guidelines. After the culling and disinfection process, affected premises will be sealed and reopened only following thorough inspection and certification.
Although no human infections have been reported so far, the Health Department remains on high alert to monitor any possible zoonotic transmission. Residents have been advised to avoid direct contact with birds, report any unusual poultry deaths, and follow official instructions without panic.
Poultry owners affected by the culling will be compensated for the loss of birds, eggs, and feed as per government-fixed rates. While the trade of live birds has been suspended, the sale of eggs and processed poultry products will continue within the 10-km surveillance zone under strict regulation.
Meanwhile, the state government has directed the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services to intensify monitoring and surveillance across Odisha to prevent the virus from spreading beyond the affected district.
This marks the first confirmed case of H5N1 in Odisha this year. A similar outbreak was reported in Pipili and Satyabadi blocks of Puri district last year, resulting in the culling of over 30,000 birds