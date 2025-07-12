Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Odisha's Puri district, over 6,000 poultry to be culled

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Puri district, prompting emergency containment measures and mass culling of poultry to prevent further spread of the infection.

The Odisha government swung into action on Saturday after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The Puri district administration immediately declared the village the epicentre of the outbreak, initiating a series of containment operations. A one-kilometre ‘infected zone’ around the village has been demarcated for culling and disinfection.

Initial estimates suggest that over 6,000 poultry birds within the area will be culled. Surveillance has been stepped up in the 10-km radius surrounding the epicentre. Poultry shops have been closed, and the movement of poultry products strictly restricted under tightened biosecurity protocols.

Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on 9 July. Following confirmation of the H5N1 virus, authorities have intensified their response.