Coal revenue to go up with upcoming mines in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Rourkela Mining Circle (RMC) has reported a total revenue of Rs 1,925.27 crore in 2024-25 amid expectation of the income share going up significantly in the coming years with opening of five large coal mines in Sundargarh district.

Officials sources said bulk of the mining revenue comes from seven operational coal mines in Sundargarh and is showed in two separate heads. Under the ‘mining revenue and miscellaneous’ head, the total share was Rs 1,190.44 crore in 2024-25 including Rs 1,022.44 crore from coal, additional royalty of Rs 22.20 crore from a particular mine, Rs 69 crore from dolomite, Rs 6 crore from limestone, Rs 22.90 crore from minor minerals and Rs 47.90 crore from miscellaneous.

Similarly, under ‘revenue from reserve price and final offer price of minerals’, the total collection for 2024-25 was Rs 734.83 crore contributed by mines of Vedanta, Odisha Coal and Power Ltd (OCPL) of OPGC and NTPC.

It is learnt that the contribution to Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) from the RMC was Rs 285.81 crore and Rs 21.87 crore was contributed to the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) of the Central government.