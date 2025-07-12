Fly ash spill crisis in Odisha's Jharsuguda; MLA seeks action on contractor

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Spilling of thousands of tonnes of fly ash stored for construction of NH-49 in Jharsuguda, Kirmira and Kolabira blocks following torrential rains last week has sparked widespread concern among local farmers.

The breach of fly ash embankments along the under-construction NH-49 bypass near Ib Bridge caused extensive damage to farmlands, water bodies and residential areas following 218.44 mm of rainfall induced by a recent low-pressure system.

As a result, villages such as Durlaga, Talpatia, Arda, Banapali, Sialmar and Kalendamal were affected, with farmlands rendered unusable for the current kharif season and ponds used for irrigation and fish farming choked with ash, leaving local communities with severe livelihood losses.

While the administration began the process of removing the ash and compensation for the affected farmers is under consideration, preliminary survey has already been conducted for assessing the extent of damage.

Jharsuguda collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said she has already received the survey report. It will be sent to the state government after necessary verification, she informed.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy acted swiftly, met Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and senior officials of National Highways Authority of India to seek redressal of the crisis.