Fly ash spill crisis in Odisha's Jharsuguda; MLA seeks action on contractor

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Spilling of thousands of tonnes of fly ash stored for construction of NH-49 in Jharsuguda, Kirmira and Kolabira blocks following torrential rains last week has sparked widespread concern among local farmers.
The breach of fly ash embankments along the under-construction NH-49 bypass near Ib Bridge caused extensive damage to farmlands, water bodies and residential areas following 218.44 mm of rainfall induced by a recent low-pressure system.
As a result, villages such as Durlaga, Talpatia, Arda, Banapali, Sialmar and Kalendamal were affected, with farmlands rendered unusable for the current kharif season and ponds used for irrigation and fish farming choked with ash, leaving local communities with severe livelihood losses.
While the administration began the process of removing the ash and compensation for the affected farmers is under consideration, preliminary survey has already been conducted for assessing the extent of damage.
Jharsuguda collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said she has already received the survey report. It will be sent to the state government after necessary verification, she informed.
Meanwhile, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy acted swiftly, met Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and senior officials of National Highways Authority of India to seek redressal of the crisis.
In a letter to the law minister, Tripathy appreciated the prompt response but demanded strict action against the contractor responsible for what he described as sub-standard construction work.
“The recent overflow of ash during torrential rain has severely impacted the irrigated lands near NH-49, affecting the livelihoods of many farmers. The declaration of compensation is highly commendable but I urge you to initiate exemplary action against the contractor to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in future,” Tripathy wrote.
On Friday evening, Tripathy submitted a formal complaint to Jharsuguda SP seeking an FIR against the contractor for negligence that led to the breach. In his complaint, he cited the damage to public property and harm caused to farmers’ livelihoods.
“At multiple places along NH-49, the embankments broke and fly ash overflowed into agricultural lands. The NHAI has been directed to carry out repairs and compensation will be provided to the affected farmers for their crop losses,” he said.
The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) also intervened into the matter. Member secretary Uma Nanduri said use of fly ash in road projects is permitted. Since leaching was caused by rainfall, compensation will be given to affected individuals on the basis of a joint assessment carried out by district revenue officials and board’s regional officer at Jharsuguda, she added.