Mysterious death of technician sparks unrest at IOCL refinery in Odisha

PARADIP: Tension prevailed at Paradip Refinery of IOCL after the body of a technician was found under mysterious circumstances on the plant premises on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as 34-year-old Ullas Chandra Das of Patalipank within Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district. Das worked as a technician in the electrical maintenance section of the refinery. He was employed under a contract agency named Operational Energy Group India Ltd for the last 15 years.

Sources said Das had gone to his native place two days ago and rejoined duty on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he was found hanging in an isolated area on the plant premises. Subsequently, police seized the body and sent it to Kujang hospital for postmortem. As IOCL officials claimed Das committed suicide, police registered an unnatural death case in this connection.