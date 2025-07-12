Mysterious death of technician sparks unrest at IOCL refinery in Odisha

PARADIP: Tension prevailed at Paradip Refinery of IOCL after the body of a technician was found under mysterious circumstances on the plant premises on Thursday.
Police identified the deceased as 34-year-old Ullas Chandra Das of Patalipank within Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district. Das worked as a technician in the electrical maintenance section of the refinery. He was employed under a contract agency named Operational Energy Group India Ltd for the last 15 years.
Sources said Das had gone to his native place two days ago and rejoined duty on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he was found hanging in an isolated area on the plant premises. Subsequently, police seized the body and sent it to Kujang hospital for postmortem. As IOCL officials claimed Das committed suicide, police registered an unnatural death case in this connection.
When the news of Das’ death spread, his family members and coworkers staged demonstrations at three gates of the refinery, restricting entry of company officials into the plant. Due to the agitation, transportation of cargo and other work at the plant was paralysed.
Alleging that Das was murdered, the agitators demanded proper inquiry into his death, Rs 25 lakh compensation and job for his wife. Kuldip Pallai, who also works as a technician at IOCL, alleged that the company’s claim of suicide was false. He suspected that Das was electrocuted and later his body was hung to portray his death as suicide.
Later, the victim’s uncle Sagar Das filed an FIR in Abhayachandpur police station alleging that his nephew was murdered. IIC Samir Kumar Rout said the exact cause of the worker’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. As of now, police have registered an UD case and further investigation is underway.
The irate workers called off their protest on Friday afternoon after IOCL authorities assured a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and other benefits to Das’ kin.