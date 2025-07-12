Police officers attacked by villagers in Odisha

PHULBANI: Two police officers from the Kalahandi SP office were allegedly assaulted by locals while trying to apprehend a ganja trader in Dungeri village in Tumudibandha area on Friday.

Police sources said in the morning, the two officers went to Dungeri to nab a youth who was allegedly involved in ganja smuggling. However, the accused managed to escape from their clutches. While fleeing, he reportedly told the villagers that fake police officers were chasing him with guns to kidnap him.

Since the area is prone to Maoist activities, the police officers had gone to the village in a private car and were dressed in plain clothes. This led the villagers to suspect that they were kidnappers and chase them. Apprehending trouble, the officers fled Dungeri in their car.

However, villagers intercepted their vehicle at Kurtamgarh toll gate and assaulted both of them and the driver.

After receiving news of the incident, a team from Tumudibandha police station rushed to the spot and rescued the two officers and their driver from the clutches of the irate villagers.