Student in Odisha's Balasore sets herself on fire alleging harassment by HOD; critical with 90% burns

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a B.Ed student of FM An Autonomous College in Balasore reportedly sustained 90 per cent burn injury after setting herself on fire over being allegedly harassed by her head of the department (HOD).

The seriously injured student, identified as Soumyashri Bisi of Bhograi, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Initial investigation revealed the incident took place after 12.30 pm and Bisi's friend Jyotiprakash Biswal of Balasore's Dublagadi village also sustained injuries while attempting to rescue her.

Bisi had recently alleged that her HOD, Sameer Sahoo, misbehaved with her over some issue and threatened to provide her poor marks in her practical examination. She had also raised the matter with college principal Dilip Ghosh about five days back.

As the issue was possibly not resolved by the authorities, Bisi staged a demonstration outside the college's main entrance earlier in the day. She then poured petrol on her body and immolated herself. Initially, both Bisi and her friend Biswal were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore, but later, she was shifted to AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the police said they have launched an investigation into the matter and further action will be initiated accordingly. The college authorities are yet to issue any statement in connection with the incident.