Twin tests of Astra missile from Sukhoi 30 successful

BHUBANESWAR: Amid high reliability in India’s homegrown air-defence system during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday successfully conducted twin flight tests of beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from the frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I off Odisha coast.

Equipped with indigenous radio frequency (RF) seeker, which is a critical component of the missile’s guidance system, the indigenously developed missile was test-fired twice against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges and launch conditions. The missiles destroyed the targets with pin-point accuracy in both the cases, defence sources said.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Astra BVRAAM has a strike range of more than 100 km. Its Mk-II version can destroy targets at 160 km away. “All subsystems performed as per expectations. The tests re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon system with indigenous seeker,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The 3.8 metre long advanced Astra missile has a launch weight of over 150 kg. The missile has been designed to destroy targets at varying range and altitudes allowing for engagement of both short-range targets and long-range targets using alternative propulsion modes. The on-board electronic counter-measures jam signals from the enemy radars making it difficult to track the missile. The missile will be equipped with frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi and Tejas.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF and industry and stated that the successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology.