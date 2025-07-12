Vedanta stall on women-led enterprises steals the show at Vikas Mela 2025 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A stall of Vedanta Aluminium showcasing the role of women-led enterprises in Kalahandi stole the show in the Vikas Mela 2025, hosted recently in the district to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

The kiosk showcased products from Vedanta Aluminium’s flagship women empowerment initiative Project Sakhi, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women in shaping Kalahandi’s development.

The vibrant display of handmade products crafted by women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the stall drew large crowd and widespread appreciation from dignitaries including district magistrate Sachin Pawar and senior officials from Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), and the District Planning and Monitoring Unit (DPMU).

The visitors commended the high quality, creativity, and market-readiness of the showcased products, acknowledging them as a testament to Vedanta’s sustained efforts in nurturing rural enterprises and women-led micro-economies in the region.

“The development of Kalahandi is intrinsically linked to the empowerment of its people. At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe women are the cornerstone of inclusive growth. Through Project Sakhi, we are enabling them to become self-reliant entrepreneurs and active agents of socio-economic change,” said Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.