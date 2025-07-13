11 wagons of goods train derail at Birmitrapur

BIRMITRAPUR: Eleven wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed at Birmitrapur between BSLC railway siding and Birmitrapur station in Sundargarh district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 30 km from Rourkela at around 12.50 pm. No casualties were reported.

The train was transporting limestone from Bisra Stone Lime Company (BSLC) Ltd’s railway siding towards the single track Birmitrapur station when the wagons slid off the track. The South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities immediately began track restoration work which continued till late evening.

Sources said, the track is primarily used for BSLC’s mineral transportation. The derailment may have occurred due to lack of track maintenance and wild growth on the single line rail track.

Birmitrapur police station IIC Ram Prasad Nag said, railway teams reached the spot and restoration efforts are underway using heavy machinery.

Spokesperson for the Chakradharpur division of SER and senior divisional commercial manager Aditya Chaudhury did not respond to calls.