A 40-year-old jumbo found dead in Angul

ANGUL: Carcass of a 40-year-old female elephant was found in the reserve forest near Serguda village of Angul district on Saturday morning.

Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said forest officials found the elephant during the morning patrolling. They immediately intimated the matter to their supervisors.

RCCF Sudansu Swain and DFO Kumar reached the spot and launched a detailed investigation. A team of veterinary doctors conducted the postmortem and collected samples.

Kumar said, the elephant’s carcass looked very weak, suggesting disease may have caused its death. “We have collected samples and sent it to the laboratory to establish the exact cause of death,” he added.