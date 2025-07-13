Bird flu outbreak: Odisha starts poultry culling in Delanga

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Puri district, prompting emergency containment measures and mass culling of poultry to prevent spread of the infection.

The Odisha government swung into action on Saturday after the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed that samples collected from Bada Ankula village in Delanga block tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The Puri district administration immediately declared the village the epicentre of the outbreak and initiated a series of containment operations. Areas falling within a one-km radius have been identified for culling of birds and disinfection.

Initial estimates suggest that over 8,000 poultry birds will be culled. Surveillance has been stepped up in the 10-km radius surrounding the epicentre and the movement of poultry products strictly restricted under tightened bio-security protocols. Sources said the village had witnessed unusual poultry deaths over the past week, but the outbreak was officially confirmed only after villagers raised concerns and officials collected samples on July 9.

Five Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed for conducting surveillance, educating poultry handlers, and enforcing safety protocols. Additional director (animal disease control) Dr Mihir Nayak said the movement of live birds into and out of the infected zone has been completely banned. “So far, 3,316 birds have been culled. Strict surveillance is underway and all poultry-related premises are being disinfected. We are taking all necessary measures to prevent further spread,” he said.

Although no human infections have been reported so far, the Health department remains on high alert to monitor any possible zoonotic transmission. Residents have been advised to avoid direct contact with birds, report any unusual poultry deaths and follow protocols. Poultry owners affected by the culling will be compensated for the loss of birds, eggs, and feed as per government-fixed rates.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services to intensify monitoring and surveillance across Odisha to prevent the virus from spreading beyond the affected district. This is the first confirmed case of H5N1 in Odisha this year. A similar outbreak was reported in Pipili and Satyabadi blocks of Puri district last year, resulting in the culling of over 30,000 birds.