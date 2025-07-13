Diarrhoea outbreak at Ravenshaw: Over 30 students affected, 21 hospitalised

CUTTACK: Panic gripped Ravenshaw University on Saturday after over 30 students reported symptoms of diarrhoea. Sources said the affected students, all hosteliers, resided in the NEW PG and Dharmapada hostels. On Saturday afternoon, they complained of loose motion, vomiting and fever following which they were rushed to SCB MCH and the City Hospital.

“So far, around 21 students have been admitted to the hospitals. Though the source of infection is yet to be ascertained, we are closely monitoring the situation,” said registrar of Ravenshaw University, Kahnu Charan Malik adding, all of them are males. While diarrhoea outbreak before the convocation ceremony has raised concerned, Malik said there is nothing to panic as efforts are on to control the situation.