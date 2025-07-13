Indriya inaugurates its first store in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Indriya, the brand jewellery store of Aditya Birla Group, was inaugurated at Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The store features dedicated spaces such as a bridal lounge and a kaarigar room, offering visitors an immersive experience that blends tradition with contemporary elegance. With a curated selection of over 5,000 exclusive designs and more than 20,000 meticulously crafted jewellery pieces, including the brand’s latest Aasmaniyat collection, the store in Bhubaneswar seamlessly blends the age-old craftsmanship with the aesthetics of contemporary design.

Indriya now has 27 stores across the country including six in New Delhi, four in Hyderabad, three each in Mumbai and Pune, two each in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Patna and one in Indore, Surat, Lucknow, Vi j ayawada and Bhubaneswar.

“The beauty of jewellery does not lie solely in its design, but in the personal meaning it holds and this belief lies at the heart of Indriya. Our ethos are deeply rooted in the cultural fabric that defines India and finds a natural resonance in Bhubaneswar, a city where heritage lives on through its temples and artistic legacy,” said chief marketing officer of Indriya-Aditya Birla Jewellery, Shantiswarup Panda.

The target is to open 100 stores across the country in the next 18 months. In Odisha, five to six stores will be opened in the coming years, he said. Indriya’s head retail and merchandising, Ananthanarayanan Hariharan, was present.