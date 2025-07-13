Minister Pradhan hails Bidyutprabha Devi’s immense contribution to enriching Odia literature

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned poet Bidyutprabha Devi is one of the foremost symbols of women’s empowerment in Odisha, said Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the birth centenary celebration of Bidyutprabha Devi, organised by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi at RD Women’s University, the Union minister said her dedication to literature from an early age and her enduring passion have inspired generations.

“When one speaks of feminist voices in Odia poetry, her name stands tall. She is a true symbol of women’s empowerment and her writings continue to guide and inspire us. In this age of Artificial Intelligence, we must use technology to promote and expand the reach of Odia literature to a global audience,” he said. Eminent writer Pratibha Ray, who attended as the guest of honour, said Bidyutprabha Devi was an exceptional poet. “Her works enriched Odia literature significantly. Her poetry, rooted in feminism and socialism, evokes deep emotional resonance,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said women play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Odisha-2036 and Viksit Bharat-2047. A painting workshop based on the life and legacy of Bidyutprabha Devi was inaugurated by Pradhan on the occasion. Among others, son of Bidyutprabha Devi and former V-C of Central University Sachidananda Mohanty, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Chandrasekhar Hota were present.